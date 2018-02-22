Hip hop artist Slessor Munthali has revealed having a couple of great works to unleash in music zone this year.

He disclosed his plans in an interview with Malawi24 about his latest song on Tuesday. Slessor said the track, titled Chosen and featuring Piksy, is the first step towards a great 2018.

“This year is better and filled with so many great projects. I’m planning on doing an EP. I’m yet to come up with a title though,” said the Pa Chiwaya star.

Slessor has besides working with the afro pop giant lined up a number of big name collaborations. The veteran duet, Bossaro Music Group, is on the list of those he will work with.

“Having worked with Piksy and DNA for this project. Very soon I’ll be in the studio with Bossaro music group. So it’s looking very promising.”

The Blantyre based rapper is known for producing music based on real life experiences. According to him, the latest track has also followed the same line of motivation.

“The concept was inspired from my own music career, the ups and downs, people looking down on me and my capabilities etc. Also, Piksy posted old pictures of himself via social media, just to show how far he had come. That amazed me and further inspired the concept.”

Meanwhile, Slessor is in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies at Chancellor College. He argues this will not have a negative bearing on his music career.

Since he rose to fame in 2012, Slessor has created hits such as Phwando la lero, Pachiwaya, Swagi ya Kabaza and Mbiri ya a Malawi.