As the film industry in Malawi grows each and every day, one of the leading producers in town, Khamba Mbaula who is under Afritrix Studios is set to release one of his latest movies of 2018 titled “Fish”.

Mbaula who is the producer and director of the movie said all is in order for Malawians to be entertained and educated with the new movie expected to be dropped mid this year.

“Fish” is a short film one of our many projects that we have on our journey to film production in the country. It is a short film about a fisherman who lives in a village who is caught between pleasing his wife or his demanding in-law,” said Mbaula.

Mbaula is one of the directors in the production industry who has the passion to go further with movie production like other countries in Africa have done; he is also the producer and director of Moyo Wathu and Letters from the future TV series.

“The difference between Fish and my other productions is that Fish is a short film which means that it will look like a movie while Moyo Wathu and Letters from the future are TV series which follow the different styles of production therefore watching shall feel like you are watching a movie,” added Mbaula.

“We look forward to receiving support from the general public, the media, government and other stakeholders in our endeavors to make our industry powerful,” said Mbaula.

