



The Malawi Boxing Association (Maba) has started preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be held in Japan by sending 11 boxers to Lusaka, Zambia, for a two-day tournament.

Maba is reeling from the disappointment of missing out on the Commonwealth Games which will start in April, in Gold Coast, Australia.

Maba failed to have any representation to the Commonwealth Games because they failed to send boxers for qualification games.

“It was disappointing not to send athletes to Australia as has been the case in previous years where we always had representation. Now our focus will be on the Tokyo Olympics. We have two years to go and that is enough time to prepare. We have sent the boxers to Zambia to measure our boxer’s capabilities,” said Maba vice-president Pyson Likagwa on Thursday.

The games in Lusaka will start on March 15 to March 16.

Likagwa said they plan more international games before qualification stage depending on funds availability.

He appealed to companies and organisations to start investing in amateur boxing.

“The representation at the Tokyo, Olympic Games is about putting Malawi on the map. I urge patriotic citizens and companies to support our efforts. Let’s put Malawi on the map through boxing. Let us all join hands in supporting these youngsters so that they can realise their potential. At the end of the day, it will be the Malawi flag that will fly higher,” he said.

Meanwhile, Red Lounge Club management, who have entered an agreement with Maba to be organising boxing tournaments every month, has reaffirmed its commitment to support Maba’s efforts.

“We want to see boxing develop. We will support Maba and ensure young boxers get exposure by fighting every month to horn their skills,” said Red Lounge managing director Evans Likonde.

The first fight tournament will take place next month at the Bingu National Stadium compound where Red Lounge is housed. n

The post Amateurs gear up for 2020 Olympics appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link