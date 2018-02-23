



Balaka District has emerged the best in the fight against maternal and newborn death, scooping the Malawi Government-owned Result-based Financing for Maternal and Neonatal Health (RBF4MNH) rewards more times than other districts.

In an exclusive interview, RBF4MNH deputy director Reagan Kaluluma said the district has won 10 out of 15 cycles of RBF4MNH rewards during the pilot phase of the programme.

He said: “RBF4MNH ties health provider payments to the quantity or quality of services that they provide with the underlying theory that health services improve when providers are incentivised to meet clear targets while exercising a greater level of autonomy in aligning both ‘process’ and ‘input’ factors related to service provision.”

Kaluluma said Malawi RBF4MNH programme awards are based on the performance both health facilities and district health management teams to improve the quality of maternal health service input and processes.

Balaka district health officer Eugene Katenga-Kaunda said the district has succeeded in RBF4MNH programme because of commitment and cooperation among all stakeholders.

“RBF4MNH has constructed waiting shelters, minor theatres, septic tanks, new neo-natal high dependency units, placenta pits, new reticulation systems at the district hospital, Phimbi, Mbera, and Nandumbo which are the RBF4MNH participating facilities,” he said.

RBF4MNH initiative is implemented by Malawi Government with funding from Germany and Norwegian governments with UK-based Options Consultancy providing technical assistance. n

n





