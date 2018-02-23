



Discarded Nyasa Big Bullets defender, George Nyirenda, has signed a long-term deal with Namibia’s Premier League champions, United Africa Tigers, as a free agent.

His Manager, Uchindami Kaira, on Monday confirmed that the dread-locked defender went to Namibia a fortnight ago to try his luck at Tigers, following his release by Bullets.

“He laboured in Zimbabwe and made the grade, which made the Namibian side to track him. They were patient enough to watch him play for Bullets over the seasons.

“You can also appreciate that George has been outstanding in and out of the seasons. So, his record has solely made it possible for him to put pen to paper [at Tigers],” Kaira said.

In a telephone interview, Tigers Chief Administration Manager, Nester Petros, confirmed to have signed the former Zimbabwe’s Caps United player.

“That is very true; he is here with us. I cannot disclose how long the contract is but it is a long one. His performance will also determine the period he stays with us.

“We really knew him from Zimbabwe because we also have three players from Zimbabwe. Moreover, the time he has been here, he has proved to be a great defender,” Petros said.

Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Haiya, said they have processed everything to do with Nyirenda’s transfer to Tigers.

“His contract was supposed to expire on February 28 this month. However, when he approached us that he had found another opportunity in Namibia, we felt that we could not bar him because he is our son.

“So, we cleared him and terminated the contract. I am not sure about the period he has signed with Tigers because that did not involve us because we allowed him to go as a free agent,” Haiya said.

Football Association of Malawi Transfer Matching System Manager, Casper Jangale, said he was not aware of Nyirenda’s transfer because he had just returned to office.

Founded in 1927 in Windhoek, Tigers are based at the 25,000-seater Sam Nujoma Stadium.

Former Bullets striker, Muzipasi Mwangonde, also played for Black Africa FC in Namibia.

The Brave Warriors of Namibia are stronger than the Flames, having participated in the 2018 African Nations Championship in Morocco a few weeks ago and also won





