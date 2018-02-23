



CAF Pro Diploma coaching licence which Confederation of African Football has introduced is expected to be a minimum requirement for one to coach a senior national team.

CAF president Ahmad Ahmad launched the CAF Pro Diploma for elite African coaches in Rabat, Morocco, this month, raising the bar from CAF A licence which is the current minimum requirement.

Ahmad said in a statement that the programme is aimed at giving African coaches an opportunity to obtain the highest coaching qualification.

However, only those that scored above 90 percent in all CAF A modules are eligible to attain the Diploma, raising fears of shortage of qualified bona fide African coaches once the continental governing body rolls out the new regulations.

In Malawi only technical director (TD) John Kaputa, who is CAF qualified coaches’ instructor, scored above 90 percent in CAF A and is eligible to undergo the course.

But Kaputa said there are other coaches who currently have CAF B, but are capable of scoring above 90 percent when they sit for CAF A.

“Basically, CAF has introduced the CAF Pro licence which is the first of its kind on the continent. What it means is that just like in Europe, where you need a Uefa Pro licence to coach, Africa’s benchmark will be CAF Pro,” he said.

Meanwhile, the continent’s TDs will meet in South Africa next week where Kaputa said he will ask for clarification on the issue.

He said: “They [CAF] need to explain properly. They must draw up a calendar of the period for people to meet those conditions. Since it will be only those with CAF Pro licence coaching the senior national team, I would expect CAF to come up with a grace period. Otherwise, nearly every country in Africa will want to have its national coach attain that diploma.”

Analyst Charles Nyirenda warned that while the diploma is a good development, CAF should ensure that it does not victimise African coaches who, though they don’t have the qualification, have a proven track record.

“Since this thing is new, we could end up with coaches from other continents flooding Africa because very few have the Uefa Pro or CAF Pro,” he said.

However, Kaputa said the CAF Pro would apply to coaches from other continents.

“If any country in Africa wants to recruit a coach from other continents, what it means is that the coach will be assessed by CAF before they can take up the post,” he said.

Coach McDonald Mtetemera, who came out tops out of 25 coaches that sat for the CAF A licence, applauded CAF for introducing the highest qualification.

“That is a welcome development. Given a chance, I would go for the CAF Pro Diploma course. It has been my desire to attain the highest qualification,” he said. n

