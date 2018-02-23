Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has distanced the party from remarks by one of the party’s Members of Parliament (MP) that government is favouring the Northern Region.

The MP Alexander Kusamba Dzonzi made the remarks on Monday in Parliament when he was speaking as MCP spokesperson on finance.

He said Lilongwe is facing water shortage and the party hopes the challenge will be resolved by the Salima-Lilongwe Water Project which aims to pump water from Lake Malawi to the capital city.

Dzonzi also accused Democratic Progressive Party government of favouring the Northern Region by giving the region a lion’s share of water projects even though the region has a lower population than other regions.

His comments were heavily criticised on social media with Malawians accusing the party of practising regionalism while others called for the party to apologise for the MP’s remarks.

On Friday, Chakwera stood in Parliament and distanced the party from Dzonzi’s statement.

“The president of the Malawi Congress Party and Leader of Opposition, this morning stood in Parliament, disowned and withdrew the statement made by one of the party’s MPs in it’s entirety, as the views expressed by the said MP do not necessarily represent those of the party. The statement is, therefore, not part of the parliamentary record,” party Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka said.

He added that the Dzonzi’s remarks dismayed the party since the MCP believes “in one Malawi, one Nation and one Vision.”

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports say the party has fired Dzonzi from the position of spokesperson on finance in Parliament.