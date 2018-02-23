Tragedy befell a 23-year-old suspected goat rustler after a pair of crocodiles attacked him while he was fleeing from mob justice in Chikwawa.

Chikwawa police spokesperson Foster Benjamin has said that the man, Shadreck Vitto, has since been admitted to Chikwawa District Hospital battling shoulder and leg wounds.

According to Benjamin, Vitto met his fate on Wednesday afternoon in Maperera River within Lazaro Village in the area of Traditional Authority Makhwira in the district.

“His ordeal comes barely three days after he allegedly stole four goats in the village. He has since been on the run.

“On the fateful day, however, angry villagers searched and pursued him down to the river. Vitto immediately dived into the muddy waters and ended up landing into the jaws of two crocodiles,” Benjamin said.

The victim is said to have fiercely wrestled with the beasts while calling out for help from other well-wishers.

Rescuers came to his help and rushed him to the hospital. He is still receiving treatment.

Vitto comes from Lazaro Village in Traditional Authority Makhwira in Chikwawa District.