Proverbs 13:24(NHEB) “One who spares the rod hates his son, but one who loves him is careful to discipline him.”

Discipline is painful but is necessary.Those who are trained and are disciplined along the way become reliable in whatever they do. Heb 12:11 (NET) “Now all discipline seems painful at the time, not joyful. But later it produces the fruit of peace and righteousness for those trained by it.”

If you are a parent, ensure that children are adequately disciplined. Lead them according to the Word of God and not according to human right advocates.The Word says children should be disciplined.

If you are a leader in spiritual gathering including in church, ensure that you give adequate discipline to those who abandon the way of God regardless of whether they have more money or not. Let them be brought up in the way of God.Pro 15:10 (NET) “Severe discipline is for the one who abandons the way; the one who hates reproof will die.”

Discipline is not a mere punishment, but an act of love to restore the person back. Focus on winning back the person. Dont feel bad when you discipline someone because it shows that you love them. At the same time, if it is you being disciplined, dont rebel.

Accept any discipline with love. If you are a youth and parent have beaten you for doing something wrong, smile and accept it. Dont rebel against them. Its meant for your good and not to harm you. It shows they love you.

If you are a church member under discipline, dont abandon that church to join another or to start your own. That is rebellion.

Be there and experience the love of God. Soon you will become a person of impact through the discipline of the Word. Its only illegitimate unloved children that are neither disciplined nor accept any.

God has also His own ways that He disciplines His children. Accept when He is disciplining you. Its for your good and not to harm you. Heb 12:5-13 “And have you forgotten the exhortation addressed to you as sons? “My son, do not scorn the Lord’s discipline or give up when he corrects you.

“For the Lord disciplines the one he loves and chastises every son he accepts.” Endure your suffering as discipline; God is treating you as sons.

For what son is there that a father does not discipline? But if you do not experience discipline, something all sons have shared in, then you are illegitimate and are not sons. Besides, we have experienced discipline from our earthly fathers and we respected them; shall we not submit ourselves all the more to the Father of spirits and receive life?

For they disciplined us for a little while as seemed good to them, but he does so for our benefit, that we may share his holiness.

Now all discipline seems painful at the time, not joyful. But later it produces the fruit of peace and righteousness for those trained by it. Therefore, strengthen your listless hands and your weak knees, and make straight paths for your feet, so that what is lame may not be put out of joint but be healed.”

Confession

I am the child of God who lives and gets corrected in the Word of God. I accept what the Word says to me because am a legitimate child of God. In Jesus Name. Amen.

