



Bingu National Stadium (BNS) was forced to use generators during mid-week international games involving Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security, Weekend Nation has learnt

It follows government’s failure to pay K22 million to Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) in accumulated bills. It’s now four months since the utility company disconnected the modern facility.

On Tuesday, Masters hosted Atletico Petroleos of Angola in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round second-leg tie while Wanderers played AS Vita in the CAF Champions League.

During the matches, some ablution rooms remained as dark as night.

“It is sad that such a facility cannot have enough power to light the rooms,” complained a fan who introduced himself as Derrick Maunde.

In an interview after the two games, BNS manager Eric Ning’ang’a said government gave the stadium management K1.1 million to buy diesel for generators.

“We have two huge generators which, with funds from government, we used during the two matches. What is important is not the issue of electricity, but the fact that we managed to host the high-profile matches,” he said.

Asked when they are expected to pay the bill, Ning’ang’a said: “Government never fails. Very soon everything will be sorted out.”

BNS pocketed K3.5 million from the K19 million gate revenue during Be Forward Wanderers 2-1 loss to Vita, the more patronised game of the two.

The money, as per arrangement will go into the main government bank account, commonly known as Account Number One.

