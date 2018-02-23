



As a way of complementing government’s efforts in keeping girls in school, Blantyre-based gospel artist Gloria Walusa, popularly known as Shekinah, has introduced a charity organisation called Pride Initiative.

The organisation, among others, seeks to empower young girls to work hard in their studies.

Recently, the organisation distributed re-usable sanitary pads to Maravi, Chanza and Nguludi primary schools in Chiradzulu District.

In an interview, Walusa said she is targeting girls because as a woman, she knows how young girls in rural areas struggle during their monthly period.

She noted that some girls drop out of school due to small problems which can be solved if women in the country had a heart to support them.

“Since most girls cannot afford to buy disposable sanitary pads due to poverty, they use local materials like rags which easily stain their dresses and then make them suffer public shame and disgrace.

“To avoid this, they prefer staying home during menstruation which means missing lessons,” she said.

The artist said Malawians should expect a lot from her, adding that she also wants to use music as a tool to motivate young girls to work hard so that they can achieve their dreams.

She said Pride Initiative will roll out some programmes, including offering scholarships to hard-working girls and teaching them entrepreneurship skills.

“Our motto is ‘Meet them, love them and keep them in school’ .We will make sure that young girls are helped in all aspects of their lives, including access to education,” she added.

In his remarks after receiving the donation, Maravi Primary School head teacher Nelson Mkwaila thanked the musician for the donation, saying the gesture will improve class attendance among girls at the school. n

