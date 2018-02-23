United States pop star Madonna has expressed her excitement following the groundbreaking ceremony for four new schools she plans to build in the country.

Writing on her official Facebook account, Madonna said she is excited for the new four schools that will be built in Kasungu.

“So exciting! Ground breaking ceremony in Kasungu district in Malawi. Building four more schools,” Madonna said.

Madonna fell in love with the country as she has been helping in various sectors like health and education.

The US Pop Star is doing the job through Raising Malawi. Founded in 2006 by Madonna, Raising Malawi’s mission is to bring an end to the extreme poverty and hardship endured by Malawi’s orphans and vulnerable children.

Raising Malawi supports community-based organizations that provide these children and their caregivers with critical resources including food, clothing, shelter, education, medical care, and psychosocial support.

Raising Malawi has recently expanded upon its long-standing support to the paediatric surgery program at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital by building the country’s first paediatric surgery and intensive care unit, The Mercy James Centre for Paediatric Surgery and Intensive Care.

Madonna has four children adopted from Malawi namely David Banda, Mercy James and the twins Estere and Stella.