



Corruption has dominated the discourse of the country’s stagnation in development as the major reason Malawi is not developing.

And a Corruption Perception Index of 2017 released by Transparency International yesterday, showing that Malawi remains one of the most corrupt nations in the world, has just validated long-standing assertions that, as a country, we are doing very little to end corrupt practices.

Malawi has been ranked 122 out of 183 countries with a score of 31 on a scale of 100 where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is clean.

These revelations are not new at all. Several indices and actors have raised same issues repeatedly, imploring the government to exhibit genuine enthusiasm to lead in putting an end to corrupt practices.

The observation made by Integrity Platform Chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba that there is lack of political will in the fight against corruption in Malawi is a familiar one as well and it will not be the last time the country hears about this.

Indeed, corruption in Malawi thrives because political leaders and government have done little to win the war against the vice.

And if the country is serious about its destiny, it must work to have leadership that is willing to take the lead in fighting against corruption.

Otherwise, the state of Malawi is that of disabling despair.

It is also a captured state in the grips of non-listening arrogant leaders. The most painful factor is that the government, from time to time, wants Malawians to believe otherwise.

But the inescapable reality is that corruption is ever infesting society, economy and polity with new velocity as morality in the standards of leadership and lack of integrity among our pseudo-leaders in both the private and the public sector continues tumbling.

With it come the biting effects of corruption that include investor and capital flight, economic inequalities, poverty, inefficiency, unemployment, donor fatigue, social decay, poverty, social violence, worsening mal-governance and private sector decline that have become accepted in most circles as a normal way of life in the country

It is oftentimes said a tree is judged by the fruits it bears and the fruits it does not bear. Likewise, power holders and duty bearers are held responsible for commissions – efforts made – and omissions – efforts not made.

The government must lead into making corruption public enemy number one to bequeath future generations the good the current generation was bequeathed by generations before it.





