A social commentator has called out Salima North West Parliament Jessie Kabwila for claiming that government is torturing former President Bakili Muluzi.

Social commentator Onjezani Kenani has condemned Kabwila saying Muluzi should face justice like other suspects.

The constitutional court on Monday ruled that Muluzi should be forced to explain the source of his wealth during trial of the K1.7 billion case. The former president is facing 15 corruption related cases.

Kabwila on Wednesday told Parliament that the case is being delayed and government is torturing the former head of state.

She was supported by United Democratic Front lawmaker Lillian Patel who said the party is tired of what is happening.

In his reaction, Kenani called out Kabwila saying Muluzi should clear his name if he wants to be respected.

He observed that discontinuing the case as a mark of respect to Muluzi will create a dangerous precedent.

“Heads of state will be stealing, play all sorts of tricks to avoid answering charges in court, then have their cases discontinued just so they can be treated with respect as former heads of state,” said Kenani.

According to Kenani, a head of state who wants to be respected cannot steal money meant for the poor and stash it in his personal account.

“Such a person is a thief, a robber, a pilferer, a pickpocket, an embezzler, a swindler, a criminal, a kleptomaniac, a plunderer, a bandit and a brigand. Such a person cannot and will never deserve respect. This is why it is imperative for the former head of state to clear his name in a court of law. Only then will he be treated with respect,” he said.

He warned Kabwila and fellow Parliamentarians against abusing their legislative powers to undermine the court’s decision.

Muluzi, 74, is suspected to have stolen K1.7 billion when he ruled Malawi between 1994 and 2004. The former president is accused of diverting the public funds to his personal account.

Last year, Muluzi’s lawyers applied to the Constitutional Court to determine the constitutionality of Section 32 of the CPA, which puts the burden on the accused to prove their innocence against the general principle where the burden lies in the hands of the state.

His lawyers described the state’s demands that Muluzi should explain origins of his wealth as an infringement on his constitutional right to remain silent.

But the Constitutional Court in Blantyre on Wednesday ruled that Section 32 of the Corrupt Practises Act (CPA) is valid hence the former president cannot choose to remain silent during his trial.