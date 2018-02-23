SHARE


Moyale Barracks lethal forward Khuda Muyaba has joined Kamuzu Barracks ahead of the 2018 season, Malawi24 can reveal.

Muyaba, who was Moyale Barracks’ hit man in the 2017 season, wanted a move away from the club and opted to join the capital city side after failing to secure a deal outside the country.

As per Malawi Defence Force (MDF) rules, a player who is a soldier cannot join any civilian club but is allowed to move to another military side within the country.

Initially, Nyasa Big Bullets were heavily linked with a move to sign the striker but were told to back off as it was not possible for a soldier to play for a civilian team.

The coming in of Muyaba to KB is a massive boost to their already deadly front three of Kelvin Hanganda, Manase Chiyesa and Harvey Nkacha.

As for the Mzuzu based Soldiers, it’s a step backward after losing another key player in 2018.

Earlier this year, Moyale Barracks lost Zondiwe Munthali to Masters Security FC.



