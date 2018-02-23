Moyale Barracks lethal forward Khuda Muyaba has joined Kamuzu Barracks ahead of the 2018 season, Malawi24 can reveal.

Muyaba, who was Moyale Barracks’ hit man in the 2017 season, wanted a move away from the club and opted to join the capital city side after failing to secure a deal outside the country.

As per Malawi Defence Force (MDF) rules, a player who is a soldier cannot join any civilian club but is allowed to move to another military side within the country.

Initially, Nyasa Big Bullets were heavily linked with a move to sign the striker but were told to back off as it was not possible for a soldier to play for a civilian team.

The coming in of Muyaba to KB is a massive boost to their already deadly front three of Kelvin Hanganda, Manase Chiyesa and Harvey Nkacha.

As for the Mzuzu based Soldiers, it’s a step backward after losing another key player in 2018.

Earlier this year, Moyale Barracks lost Zondiwe Munthali to Masters Security FC.