



Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development deputy director responsible for poverty reduction and social support Dalitso Kalimba says knowledge gaps have marred the registration of households in the Unified Beneficiary Registry (UBR) project.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting in Nkhotakota on Wednesday, Kalimba admitted failure by district councils to sensitise the masses to the exercise; hence, registrants hoped that issuing of transfers would start immediately.

”Most of the issues raised were to do with lack of information. They [communities] thought they will be getting cash transfers but the idea was just to register them,” he said.

Kalimba said the exercise only captured 10 percent of the population expected to benefit from the social cash transfer programme.

He said the targeted beneficiaries would start receiving the transfers by June this year once all logistics are finalised.

Kasitu Ward councillor Joseph Zimkungi (People’s Party-PP) called for the adjustment of the K2 600 monthly transfer per household.

“What can a person do with K2 600 nowadays? I don’t think we are helping the ultra-poor and labour constrained to break out from the cycle of poverty. There is need to revise the amount so that it matches with the cost of living,” he said.

In her contribution, women representative Precious Bai said there is need to guard against any corrupt activities during the implementation of the programme.

Government through the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare conducted the exercise last year. n

The post Knowledge gap mars project appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link