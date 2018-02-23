Phalombe first grade magistrate court has sentenced a man to two years for uttering false document in a bid to dethrone a traditional leader.

The convict has been identified as Frank Nachithi aged 54.

Phalombe police station received a report from group village headman Chanasa that on 17th January he went to the District Commissioner’s (DC) office where he was told by DC’s clerk that he is no longer recognised as chief since his relatives had written a letter to remove him from his position on accusations that he is corrupt among other grounds.

Police investigations revealed that the document was fake and nine names that were on the document were made up by Frank Nachithi who wanted to take over the position of group village headman Chanasa.

Nachithi wrote the letter which had nine different names as signatories, signed next to each name and surrendered the letter to the District Commissioner without knowledge of the clan.

Later, he was arrested by Phalombe police officers and charged with uttering false document.

On Monday, First Grade Magistrate Damson Banda sentenced him to two years imprisonment without option of fine as a lesson and to deter others.

Nachithi hails from Chanasa village, T/A Mkhumba in the Phalombe.