Melanin beauty pageant which brings models from different parts of Blantyre to contest and see who among them carries the day as the most beautiful queen is set for March 3, 2018.

One of the founders of the beauty Melanin pageant, Rhema Chivambe said all is set for show.

“Well yes we have a themefor this year and winners have a big role to play in the society and as well as in another country which is Zambia so we thought it wise to bring the queens together so that we should talk of keeping our community markets clean.

“We want to create a team of worries to fight for feeding elderly people in the community and to know who might be a strong organisation dealing with models, role models and charity work,’’ Chivambe explained.

This is the first season that Melanin has organized such kind of an event and approximately 20 contesters are expected to roll on the red carpet come the March 3, 2018.

Contrary to what most people perceive modelsas prostitutes and beauty pageants are now used as a forum of promoting behavioural change among girls and they act as role models among most girls when given a role to play in society.

Melanin beauty pageant see them in a different way angle and value them greatly.

“All the time but at last all pageants are working hard to teach people what modeling is about, personally I work with models and promote them to become celebrities God willingly and I let people see the work of these models and I should encourage all young girls that no one should lie to them if they have the smile, walk, speech and confidence they can grab it,” Chivambe added.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :