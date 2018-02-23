Armed robbers who earlier this week stole at the residence of politician Brown Mpinganjira at Chigumula in Blantyre have been arrested.

According to the Police, the three have made claims that they were sent by Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) Sidik Mia to execute the act.

Police have identified the three as one Frank Banda aged 21 from Mponda Village in the area of traditional authority Chiwaya in Balaka district, Frank Zakaliya aged 20 from Namalenga village in the area of traditional authority Juma in Mulanje district and Lyton Nkumba, 30, from Nameta village in the area of traditional authority Chimaliro in Thyolo district.

A progress police report from Limbe police that Malawi24 has seen says items including a Samsung laptop, a sewing machine and others have been recovered.

The report numbered LB/CR/138/02/18 says the police have since intensified a probe into the matter.

Mpinganjira joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after a heightened silence on the political scene.

Mia announced a bounce back to politics early last year.

Both the two have continually been termed as being good as ‘political prostitutes’.