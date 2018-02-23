Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe reportedly rejected a mini-birthday party that had been organised for him by the Zanu-PF youth league this week.

According to NewsDay, Mugabe, who turned 94 on February 21, opted instead to celebrate privately with his close family members.

The Zanu-PF youth league had indicated earlier this week that Mugabe’s 94th birthday would be a low-key event.

The nonagenarian had held several lavish birthday parties over the past decade across the southern African country.

The hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on the festivities provoked outrage each year, given Zimbabwe’s fragile economic situation.

The leader of Zanu-PF’s youth league, Pupurai Togarepi, last month said that the party would continue to honour the deposed leader.

