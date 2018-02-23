



Opposition members of Parliament yesterday expressed dismay over this week’s Constitutional Court ruling on former president Bakili Muluzi’s K1.7 billion corruption case, saying it is taking long to conclude.

Standing on a point of order, Salima North West member of Parliament (MP) Jessie Kabwila (Malawi Congress Party-MCP) said Muluzi’s issue was one of national importance hence the need to discuss it in the House.

She said: “Why has justice delayed? Why are we torturing our former president? There should be something that we need to do on this.”

But Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya interrupted her, saying: “The procedure for addressing such issues should be brought to the chair first. The matter you have raised is a ruling within a trial. The matter is in court and we are not supposed to discuss it here.”

Despite the Speaker’s pronouncement, other legislators continued to stand on points of order, asking the Speaker to consider the matter as it was “of national importance”.

Mangochi South MP Lillian Patel (United Democratic Front-UDF) said there was need for speedy prosecution of the case.

“12 years is too long… We are sick and tired of what is happening,” she said.

Other members who also stood on points of order in support of the issue included Mulanje South MP Bon Kalindo (Democratic Progressive Party-DPP), Lilongwe North East MP Maxwell Thyolera (MCP), Mzimba West MP Harry Mkandawire (People’s Party-PP) and Mangochi Masongola MP Pemba Msusa (Independent).

Leader of Opposition in the House Lazarus Chakwera suggested that it was better to give the issue time, saying the Speaker needed to consult further.

“It is no secret that I have lamented on the matter several times. The matter is of national importance that needs to be given a priority, but let the Speaker come with a conclusion, say, in an hours’ time,” he said.

As the House adjourned for lunch break, the Speaker announced that the issue could not be discussed as it is still in court.

“As regards the issue raised by Salima North West, I have done consultations and provide my guidance, based on Standing Order 192, that it is not urgent and is within the jurisdiction of Judiciary, and I would consult with the leadership of the House further. But for now, let us continue with the business of the House,” he said.

Muluzi was first arrested in July 2006 on 42 counts of corruption.

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court in Blantyre ruled that Muluzi needs to appear before court to account for his wealth. n

