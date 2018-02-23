Musicians have united and are geared to hold a show for fellow veteran musician Isaac Liotcha, who is unwell and in need of help.

The former Alleluya Band member has been unwell with eye and liver problems.

The fundraising show, which will see musicians both gospel and secular sharing the stage, will be held at Mlambe Hall in Balaka on March 4 2018.

Musicians Union of Malawi (Mum) coordinator of the welfare committee, Princess Chitsulo, said they felt it wise to support their colleague, who urgently needs medical treatment.

“Isaac Liotcha urgently needs medical treatment and, so, we, as Mum welfare committee, thought of doing something to raise funds; hence, organising the show. We are targeting to raise K3.5 million and all we are saying is let people save the date and be part of this show,” Chitsulo said yesterday.

She said, as a welfare committee, they were looking at raising enough money to assist fellow musicians.

Some of the artists billed to perform at this fund-raiser include Chitsulo, King James Phiri, Michael Kasito, Eliza Mponya, Steve Wazisomo Muliya, Sam Smack, Atoht Manje, Henry Masamba, Hezekiah Wachiwiri, Alleluya Band, Enot Mbandambanda and Neligo Women Choir.

“We have a rich line-up of artists and, as I said, we are calling upon people to patronise the show so that they can support Isaac Liotcha,” she said.

Due to illness, Liotcha has not been active on stage.

The Balaka-based musician said yesterday that he has been to several hospitals in the country seeking medical treatment but has failed in some instances because of finances.

“I am thankful to Mum welfare committee for putting up a show to raise funds so that I can go for medical treatment. There is an improvement at the moment,” Liotcha said.

He said he would like to get back to the stage once he gets better but cannot do so now.

Liotcha said, apart from the eyes and liver problems, there were other complications, including loss of blood, that need urgent attention.