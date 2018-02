Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City Constituency, Leonard Njikho has asked Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to consider constructing classroom blocks at Moyale Primary School. He made the request Friday in Parliament in Lilongwe…

The post Mzuzu MP Njikho calls for new classroom blocks at Moyale Primary School appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link