



New Resident Coordinator of the United Nations and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Maria Jose Torres Macho, officially started working in the country yesterday after presenting her letters of credence to President Peter Mutharika.

Torres Macho replaces Mia Seppo, who completed her mission to Malawi in September last year.

A statement from the UN says, after a meeting with Mutharika, Torres Macho said she was delighted to be advancing the cause of continued cooperation between the UN and Malawi.

“The UN has a long-standing cooperation with the Government of Malawi, which has yielded several gains such as the continued consolidation of Malawi’s democracy and promotion of human rights for all people, including those traditionally left behind in the development agenda,” the statement quotes Torres Macho as saying.

According to the statement, she said the UN is ready to partner Malawi’s national institutions to overcome challenges related to high population growth, climate change, unemployment and corruption.

Macho Torres has been in the country since January.

Prior to her appointment, Torres Macho was UN Senior Post Conflict Adviser in Colombia. She also served as Head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Colombia and Deputy Head of Office for OCHA in the occupied Palestinian territory for eight years.

Before her OCHA assignment, she worked for the UN Department of Political Affairs in the Americas and Europe Division, and the Policy and Mediation Support Unit at the UN Headquarters in New York, where she was also deployed to the UN Political Office for Somalia.





