Poel Raphael Sitima announced on Sunday during a poetry feast at Blantyre Cultural Centre (BCC) that he will launch his first ever DVD, Chala Changa, and third album Mfiti za Mfiti next month.

“Having seen colleagues such as Sylvester Kalizang’oma producing DVDs, I thought I should do the same. It has not been easy but, with support from fellow poets and other people, I am ready with everything,” he said.

Sitima said the first launch would take place at BCC on March 5, followed by M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe on March 25 and then Mulanje Secondary School Hall on April 1.

Chala Changa DVD has poems from his first album Kalata kwa Jailosi released in 2011, Chala Changa album and the latest album Mfiti za Mfiti.

“In total, there are 14 poems in the DVD. I invested a lot in the DVD and I did not compromise on quality. We, as poets, should not remain behind; hence, we should be producing DVDs as well,” he said.

Sitima added that it has been challenging working on Mfiti za Mfiti, as he had to dig deeper and look into different issues.

“We, as poets, are there not only to entertain but to also use poetry to bring about change. This is what I have done looking at the various issues people are experiencing. I am looking at social, natural and environmental issues including the adoration of the beauty of Malawi. The album has 24 poems,” he said.

Sitima ventured into poetry when he was in Standard Three at Chigombe Primary School in Mulanje District.

“I never knew poetry would take me this far. I praise God for the talent. Again, I thank people for the support as, without their support, I could not have been here. Some people have actually come out to give me ideas,” he said.

Some of the poems people are expected to sample in the new album are ‘Umphawi’, ‘Kuteteza Kosalako’, ‘Ndalama Zaulere’ and ‘Kumanda Sakhuta’.

Sitima on Sunday took time out to perform some of the poems from the new album during Phwete La Ndakatulo at BCC.