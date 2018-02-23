



(Malawian Watchdog)—The newly baptized Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member and recycled politician Brown James Mpinganjira has orchestrated the arrest of a vibrant member of the Malawi Congress Party, Sheik Daniel Mkwamba, in Mulanje.

Sheik Mkwamba has intensified in making grassroot structures for MCP in Mulanje and Phalombe and this has angered Mpinganjira who is seeing such MCP penetration as a threat to his party.

To look relevant to his DPP masters, Mpinganjira ordered the police to arrest Mkwamba on trumped up charges.

Mkwamba is said to have bought bikes for MCP chairmen and Mpinganjira ordered the arrest saying one of the bikes Mkwamba bought for his people was a stolen one.

Sheik Mkwamba has spent a night in police cell in Mulanje. Meanwhile, Police are panicking as Busines Men, Churches and Muslims are uniting against the arrest and calling for the police to release him.

On the road to 2019 elections, DPP is in panic mode as they fear that power may slip over to opposition MCP due to the party’s well documented mediocrity.





Source link