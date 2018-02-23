Chapima Heights in Blantyre will now have police presence following construction of a police unit by Press Trust.

Briefing stakeholders after inspection of the completed standard police unit building project Wednesday morning, Press Trust Projects manager Maliam Mdoko said the organisation received a request from its subsidiary Press Properties for the construction of the police unit.

“Management at Press Trust went through the request and saw it fit and necessary to help residents of this area with the Police Unit,” she said.

According to Mdoko, construction of the police unit cost K25 million.

She added that the organisation will soon start constructing two semi-detached houses in the area for police officers which have been pegged at K55 million.

Mdoko said the policy of Press Trust calls for communities around such projects to show a spirit of ownership.

Mdoko then called on the communities around Chapima to take part in mobilizing sand and bricks for construction of the staff houses which will commence shortly.

In her remarks, Officer In-Charge Urban Police at the Southern Region Police Headquarters Merlyline Yolamu applauded Press Trust for the standard police =unit project at Chapima Heights.

She said Southern Region Police headquarters is ready to deploy police officers to this area once houses for the officers are completed.

“We are very grateful for this project which will surely address security concerns of people around here”, she emphasised.

However, while applauding the organisation for the construction of the police unit, Yolamu requested Press Trust to consider constructing at least three staff houses for a start saying issues of accommodation for officers should be prioritized.

“We would have loved if your organisation considered constructing ten houses for our officers (police) here, but for a start at least three staff houses can do,” she said.

In his remarks, Blantyre Kabula councilor Mr. Chinthuli said people in the area have been waiting for the police unit for long. He said he was happy now that the office building is ready and that construction of staff houses will commence shortly.

He commended both Press Trust and Press Properties for the project and promised that the communities around Chapima will take part in the project to ensure its successful completion.

Participants during the inspection and briefing included, officials from Press Trust, Press Properties, Southern Region Police Headquarters, Blantyre Police Station, Ndirande Police Sub-Station and Blantyre City Council.