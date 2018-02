The much awaited Southern Zone Basketball (SOZOBAL) Gala Night for the 2017/2018 season will be on Saturday (February 24 2018) at College of Medicine Sports Complex in Blantyre. According to the organisers of the event the Gala…

The post SOZOBAL to hold ‘Gala Night Awards’ February 24 appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link