A 29-year-old suspect who was arraigned in court for breaking into a building will also answer another charge of escaping lawful custody after he attempted to shun justice by fleeing into a nearby maize garden.

Reports say on Tuesday, Patrick Mateche appeared before Ntchisi Magistrate to be handed justice for breaking into another man`s building.

But as he was about to enter the dock after his handcuff was taken off, Mateche fled from the court room in full view of police officers, court staffs and members of the public.

Police officers and court stuffs ran after him and started searching around the court`s premises only to be found hiding in a nearby maize garden by one of the court staffs some minutes later.

Mateche is reportedly to have broken into a shop belonging to Butao Sandifolo at Fumba Village in the district on the night of January 5, this year where he stole items valued at K180, 000.

He was answering the charge of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein contrary to section 311 of the Penal Code.

According to police spokesperson for Ntchisi Police Gladson M’bumpha, apart from the previous charges, Mateche will also answer the charge of escaping from lawful custody.

He hails from Kansengwa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nthondo in Ntchisi.