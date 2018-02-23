



Be Forward Wanderers’ Caf Champions League encounter against Democratic Republic of Congo side AS Vita at Bingu National Stadium grossed K19.4 million.

According to the revenue breakdown, Wanderers have pocketed about K9.5 million while BNS got K3.5 million as ground levy and Football Association of Malawi received K1.4 million as a 10 percent cut.

Referees pocketed K1.4 million while the rest of the gate collections, among others, went to ball boys, security, first aid personnel and stewards.

Confirming the figures in an interview yesterday, Nomads chairperson Gift Mkandawire said they were impressed with the attendance for the second leg of the preliminary round match.

“It was a midweek game, so we didn’t expect many people to turn up. But, in the end the patronage was satisfactory,” he said.

A number of fans were Congolese reportedly from Dzaleka Refugee Camp who, throughout the match, cheered Vita. They were, in all fairness, more vocal than the home crowd.

Vita coach Florent Ibenge acknowledged their presence in his post-match interview.

“To have such support in our away game is something we didn’t anticipate. But we are happy that fellow countrymen came in large numbers to support us,” he said.

Wanderers lost the match 2-1 and 6-1 on aggregate to exit the continental tournament. n

The post Wanderers, Vita game grosses K19m appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link