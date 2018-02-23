



The World Boxing Council (WBC) is expected to auction the final elimination rematch between Malawi female boxer Ruth Chisale and Zambian Lorita Muzeya after the two boxers’ camps failed to agree on terms.

The WBC advised Chisale’s promoter Rodger Romeo Kumwenda and her opponent’s promoter Chris Malunga to agree on terms such as dates, place and purses, however, the two could not reach an agreement.

The development means any promoter can bid to host the bout at a venue of their choice.

“I can confirm that we have now left the matter in the hands of WBC to auction the rematch. WBC will update us on the progress, probably, by the end of this week,” South Africa-based Kumwenda said yesterday.

Chisale, whose record shows 10-straight wins (six technical knockouts), said she is happy that WBC will auction the rematch.

“I hope we will get an improved package through the auction. At present, I have intensified my preparations for the bout and I am more than ready to get back into the ring,” the 20-year-old said.

But Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board (MPBCB) president Lonzoe Zimba and spokesperson Frank Chibisa said it could have been much better for Chisale’s camp to accept the offer from Muzeya’s side.

“It was not reasonable for Chisale’s camp to refuse the offer when they could not counter-offer. Moreover, an elimination bout is not like a title bout that demands so much money. Our focus in the meantime should be creating a platform for our boxers to fight their way to the summit of international boxing. All the same, let us wait for WBC’s decision,” Zimba said.

The WBC ordered the rematch, which will determine a mandatory challenger for WBC Women’s World Welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus, following an appeal by Chisale’s team that there were various irregularities in the initial fight that saw Muzeya winning on unanimous points’ decision on December 30, 2017 in Lusaka, Zambia. n

