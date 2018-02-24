Barely a week after basketball fans in Lilongwe were treated to a feast of top class action, a similar treat awaits Blantyre fans today when Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) hosts a fundraising basketball tournament.

Dubbed 3 on 3, the tournament has been organised by an events company O Day to raise money for the renovation of the drainage system at the BYC.

Each team will feature 5 players, 3 men and 2 ladies, with all competing teams required to pay K10,000 as registration fee.

“We have noted the problems of the system which prevent players from using the court when it rains, hence the initiative,” said O Day’s Marketing Manager Jemimah Chilunga.

According to Chilunga, the project is pegged at K7 million.

“This is the first fundraising event but more will follow because we can’t raise the amount we want in just one activity. Besides the event, we will also approach companies and well-wishers to support the initiative,” she said.

She added that they are expecting to have 30 teams but so far only 14 have registered.

The champions will take home K100, 000 while the losing finalists will pocket K60,000. The third best side will receive K40,000.