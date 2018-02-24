Bossaro Music Group’s (BMG) drive to engage university students has reached another level, with a number of activities planned during the Financial Awareness Week that will take place at Chancellor College in Zomba next month.

BMG said it recognises the need for financial inclusion and financial awareness in Malawi in order to improve the status of the economy and the financial sector as a whole.

Since its launch, the group has used music to mobilise the youth in communities.

The two-day event – that will take place from March 16-17 – is dubbed The Bossaro Weekend and is aimed at raising financial awareness and financial inclusion among University of Malawi students.

The theme of the event is ‘Encouraging Financial Awareness and Inclusion Amongst the Leaders of Tomorrow’.

BMG’s member, Dalitso Mtambo, also known as Bossaro Ice, said urban music can bridge the perceived gap between large financial institutions and the youth.

“In fact, companies such as NBS Bank and Astro Mobile have recognised the influence of urban music and its performers by engaging the likes of Tay Grin and Fredokiss to use the urban music platform to reach out to the masses. We believe that we can do the same for financial inclusion and awareness amongst the youth,” Mtambo said.

The event will coincide with the Global Money Week and Insurance Awareness week to be had between March 12 and 18.

“Every day of the week will have its own theme regarding financial literacy. We want to use our social media platforms, print media and radio to give out information and ask questions where winners can get prizes such as branded merchandise,” Mtambo said.

On the Friday of the Bossaro Weekend, there will be a symposium in the Great Hall where major players in the financial sector will talk about their institutions and their role in financial awareness and inclusion.

On Saturday morning, there will be football and netball tournaments and the participants will be students and financial institutions’ members while, in the evening, there will be music performances, poetry and drama.

BMG, which comprises Bossaro Ice and Patali Mkorongo (Bossaro Cyclone, uses music to mobilise the people in the community and is working towards improving and inspiring young people through fundraising events, shows and motivational talks.

BMG has taken part in charitable events such as the donation of assorted items to Zingwangwa Health Centre Maternity Wing and donation of clothing to Rotaract Club Blantyre for distribution to orphanages.

The group also organised two fund-raising shows to support a non-governmental organisation known as Improved Midwifery Care Access Initiative Malawi, which focuses on uplifting child bearing women, unborn children and new-borns by promoting and supporting the activities of midwives in Malawi.

So far, Nico General and FDH Bank’s Deputy Managing Director, William Mpinganjira, have sponsored the event.