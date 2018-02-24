Pro 23:7 KJV “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he..”

Thoughts are powerful. They build you. What you are is as a result of what you think. You need to think positively to get the right results.

Two people can have the same problem, the first one thinks its impossible to solve it and gives up. If you think it is impossible, every thinking faculty in you switches off and you cant find any solution.

The other one will ask “How can I deal with this problem?” Immediately they open themselves up to more thoughts for a solution and soon they will get the right solution. They will find a solution, plan, mobilise resources and will implement it.

God will never allow you to face a challenge beyond your capability( 1Co 10:13 ). Therefore dont allow your thoughts to deceive you that you cant handle it.Whatever you face, you already were given a solution.

You need to search and implement that God given solution.Programme your thoughts with the Word of God to think of possibilities and never ccommodate impossibilities. Our helper the Holy Spirit will work in and through you to find the right solution. Sit in quieter environments for right thinking. Dont sit in noisy environments to find a solution. Quieter environments are better.Psa 46:10 WEB* “Be still, and know that I am God..”

Be careful what you study, watch or listen to. Put right stuff in you and get the results. Dont watch or listen to every junky stuff. Some movies, books or songs may be good for entertainment but bad for your thoughts.

They may bring in thoughts of failure, defeat, immorality, and will eventually build your thinking pattern and character. They may spoil your mind as your are being entertained. Never accommodate them. Buy right stuff for your mind and thinking. Pro 23:23 ISV* “Purchase truth, but don’t sell it; store up wisdom, instruction, and understanding.”

The Word of God will give you the right thoughts. Use the Word to renew your mind(Rom12:2). Apart from the Word, watch, read and listen to the right stuff to enhance your thoughts.

You neeed to think positive always and everytime for success.Phi 4:8 WEB* “Finally, brothers, whatever things are true, whatever things are honorable, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report; if there is any virtue, and if there is any praise, think about these things.”

Confession Thank you Father for the right mindset that I have through your Word. I will always think positively refusing any negatives that do not conform to your Word. Any information which works contrary to your Word will not work in me.I am a success in everything I do. In Jesus Name.

