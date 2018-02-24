The last place Dikamawoko Arts showcased traditional dances last year was St Andrews High School in Blantyre, where they promised to be having activities regularly as part of promoting and helping preserve the country’s culture.

The group is finally ready and set to entertain people with more traditional dances, with another show at Kwa Haraba Art Gallery and Café in Blantyre tomorrow afternoon.

Coordinator Blessings Hiwa said yesterday that, as promised, they are ready to give people another treat with traditional dances.

“We, as Dikamawoko Arts, do a lot of things but this show is solely about traditional dances. All we want is for people to appreciate our traditional dances. We, as people, are known by our culture and traditional dances are part of it,” Hiwa said.

He said they decided to come up with an afternoon of traditional dances after getting several requests from people.

“Last time, we promised to be holding traditional dances every month but, because of the rains, we thought we should take a break. But now we feel it’s time to hit the stage,” Hiwa said.

He called on people to come in large numbers to be treated to traditional dances from the three regions.

“We have different traditional dances, among them Beni, Malipenga and Gule Wamkulu. We also have traditional dances which we have improvised. We also have a space where we will have a kung fu performance,” Hiwa said.