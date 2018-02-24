Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has rejected claims by Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) that the party is planning to impeach Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya.

Over the week, the state broadcaster has been claiming in its news programmes that some reliable sources have confided in them that Malawi’s oldest party is planning to move a motion through its Member of Parliament (MP) Richard Chimwendo Banda so as to oust Msowoya in the current sitting.

In a social media post, Banda has refuted the claims saying he has more important things to worry about than moving a motion to impeach Msowoya

“MBC TV and radio musova (you will see what to do). I have no plan whatsoever to move an impeachment motion for the speaker of the national assembly. Mwasowa zowawuza a Malawi (you have nothing to tell Malawians).

“MCP has no such plan and Dowa East cannot be involved in such propaganda. We have so many problems in Malawi and my constituency in particular,” reads the Dowa East Parliamentarian’s post.

Among others, MBC says the opposition party wants to remove Msowoya because he is seen to be part of a faction which is against the party’s leader Lazarus Chakwera.