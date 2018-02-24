People of Kanyika in Mzimba have expressed gratitude to their Member of Parliament (MP) following the construction of a classroom block at Kanyika Primary School.

The K4.8 million classroom block which has been constructed using part of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) will be ready for use next week.

In separate interviews with Malawi24, chairperson of the school committee Benson Maunda and secretary Jackson Ziba praised Mzimba Luwerezi legislator Alice Deliwe Ngoma saying the new block is a symbol of encouragement to all children who were not going to school due to overcrowding in classes.

“Am happy with the block. The Member of Parliament has really considered us in our community. I believe that this school block will energise education to our primary school and I hope we shall see a change in the school enrolment rate which will grow high,” said Maunda.

Agreeing with the chairman’s statement, the secretary of the committee Jackson Ziba said the classroom block will lessen absenteeism and overcrowding.

On her part, Ngoma said the construction of the school block is a clear indication that she is implementing what she promised in 2014.

The MP added that she used CDF to construct the classroom block.

“I use CDF usefully. Improving education sector in my constituency is what I promised to do. I don’t break the promise,” said Ngoma.

She then dismissed assertions that she want to use the classroom block as a campaign tool for the next elections saying people cannot be forced to vote for her.

The handover ceremony for the school will be conducted on Saturday at Kanyika primary school ground.

The guests of honour during Saturday’s opening ceremony will be Cecilia Chazama who is Minister of Home Affairs and Internal security and Greselder Jeffrey who is secretary general for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.