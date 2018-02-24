



Where does one start writing a column after the intoxication of that mid-week home defeat by our Caf Champions League ambassadors, Be Forward Wanderers, which confirmed the primary identity of Malawi soccer?

The frenzy that engulfed the continental games is now over after Wanderers were disgraced 6-1 on aggregate by high flying AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Caf Champions League while Masters Security FC bowed out 5-0 on aggregate in the Confederation Cup.

It was particularly embarrassing for Nomads to lose 2-1 at home, breaking the football cardinal rule that a team is not supposed to lose at home.

They have no excuse because on Wednesday Malawians gathered together as members of one family to give the Nomads all the moral support they needed.

Supporters forgot their fragmented football tribes which appear to be fighting against each other on the domestic soccer scene, and at least fight for the same cause.

However, nothing worked for Wanderers as they were mercilessly tormented by the visitors.

Those deft touches enjoyed by the visiting team in front of the rival crowd confirmed that Malawi football is in a state of disrepair.

For the avoidance of doubt, go back to the video clips and watch them performing their magical dance of absolute brilliance whenever they were in possession.

In fact, after coach Yassin Osman missed the dug-out because of illness, one expected a seasoned coach to help out inexperienced caretaker coach Bob Mpinganjira in a game of such magnitude.

One wonders why Wanderers had the temerity to trust such a huge task on a single inexperienced coach.

At least, for Masters they salvaged some pride and showed resilience by holding Petros de Luanda to a goal-less draw in a match that was played a day before Wanderers action in Lilongwe.

The team which had the brains to learn from these foreign clubs has benefitted from these fixtures and they should expect a historic turn around come next season.

Football administrators have been cheating us that our football standards are improving but the coming in of these two teams have exposed them that they are cheats and Malawi football has a long way to go.

It is high time our football administrators swallowed their pride and admitted that they have failed Malawians in as far as football development is concerned.

All in all, it was a brilliant idea for the two teams to join these continental competitions because they bring a lot of benefits to the football industry.





