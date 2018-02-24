Police in Machinga are keeping in custody a 28 year old primary school teacher for raping a 14 year old standard 6 learner.

According to Machinga police publicist Constable Davie Sulumba, the suspect has been identified as Dickson Chimwaza of Mtambalika Village, Traditional Authority Mposa in the district,

Sulumba said on February 1, 2018 the suspect gave his learners classwork and then asked the victim to ferry his books to his house of which she did.

The suspect followed the girl to the house and dragged her into his bedroom where he raped her and gave her K850.

Her classmates suspected the movements of the suspect and the victim and then reported them to the victim’s father.

The child later revealed the sexual abuse to her father who then reported the matter to Ntaja Police.

Medical test at Ntaja health centre proved that the victim was sexually abused.

The suspect fled soon after he committed the offence till February 20, 2018 when he was arrested by Mposa police unit.

Meanwhile the suspect is in police custody and has been charged with the offence of defilement of a girl under the age of 16 which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code.