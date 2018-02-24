



Vice-President Saulos ‘SKC’ Chilima will this morning grace The Polytechnic Alumni Charity Golf at Blantyre Sports Club (BSC).

According to Polytechnic Alumni general secretary Wisely Phiri, the tournament has been organised to raise funds for needy students at the institution.

“We are delighted that the Veep, himself a golf enthusiast, has accepted our request to grace the event and with his involvement, we are looking forward to raising a substantial amount towards the cause,” he said.

Phiri said Chilima is scheduled to tee-off at 11am. The Veep’s press officer Pilirani Phiri also confirmed his attendance.

“It will be a team event and we currently have 18 teams registered. Each team has four players.”

The Polytechnic Alumni currently pays for 85 needy students.

Veep to grace Poly Alumni Charity Golf appeared first on The Nation Online.





