Agriculture authorities in Dowa have asked farmers in the district to buy pesticides to deal with armyworms since government cannot provide all farmers with the chemicals.

Dowa District Agricultural Development Officer (DADO) Mabvuto Mdulamizu said government has given his office some chemicals but they are not enough to cater for every farmer hence the need for the farmers to buy their own pesticides.

“It is the duty of every farmer to buy the chemicals other than waiting for government to provide to them freely,” he said.

Mdulamizu said even though the method of application is time consuming and demanding, there’s need for farmers to buy the chemicals and apply in their maize gardens.

According to Mdulamizu, farmers can buy the chemicals such as cypermethyline at Farmers World, Kulima Gold and ETG.

The DADO added that most of the Extension Planning Area (EPAs) of the district have been affected by the pest.

The presence of armyworms was first noticed in Malawi last year and up to date no permanent solution has been found forcing farmers to use their own natural methods.