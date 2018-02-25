



HEWE (RUMPHI)—As the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) heads for a convention this coming April, one of the respected sons of northern region who is also a lawmaker Harry Mkandawire has endorsed lower shire political giant Sidik Mia as Vice President of the party.MCP top brass comprising Chakwera and Mia stormed Hewe in Rumphi district yesterday where they attended a catholic function of ordaining a Priest in the diocese at Katowo Church.

Mkandawire’s status on his facebook wall is suggestive that he is for Mia as Vice President.

Posting a picture of President Chakwera and Mia; Mkandawire said: “Katowo the President and his VP warmly welcome.”

Mia expressed interest to contest as MCP Vice President at the forthcoming convention and since he made the announcement, he has received overwhelming support from MCP Members of Parliament who unanimously endorsed him as the party’s vice president.

Many are preferring Mia to disgruntled Richard Msowoya as Mia is being perceived as a charismatic politician, workaholic and result oriented as opposed to lazy Msowoya who is also perceived to be out of touch with the people even in the northern region as he has no command for people even in his own constituency.





Source link