



Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC) has bailed out Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM) with three air tickets, worth about K4 million, for two athletes and a coach to fly to Algeria for the African Cross-Country Championship on March 17.

MOC administration manager Naomi Chinatu yesterday said the donation aims at encouraging and motivating local athletes ahead of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

“As you know, we are determined to win medals at the forthcoming Commonwealth Games and this can only happen if we first help our athletes to get well prepared and have international exposure,” she said.

Chinatu added that they thought of making the contribution after noting the outstanding perfomance of local athletes who completed the recent National Cross-Country Championship in Mzuzu.

AAM president Godfrey Phiri appreciated MOC’s support, saying it will go a long way in helping them to get enough funding and resources for the Algeria trip.

“We are grateful to MOC for the timely support. This is a big boost to our preparations for the continental championship and the Commonwealth Games,” he said.

Meanwhile, Phiri said the government has promised to help 10 athletes to compete in Algeria.

During the national championship last week, Malawi Defence Force (MDF) runners Kefas Kasiteni Chitsala, Chancy Master and Happy Ndacha Mcherenje took the top-three positions in 10 kilometres senior men category with 31.04, 31.22 and 31.40 minutes, respectively.

In 10 kilometres senior women section, Cecilia Mhango emerged tops in 40.57 minutes followed by Mudana Phiri in 41.20 minutes and Nalicy Chirwa in 42.10 minutes.

Stafiel Chitedze triumphed in eight kilometres junior men’s category, after crossing the finish line in 26.16 minutes while Austin Sukali and Mazunzo Kasiteni settled for second and third slots in that order with 26.47 and 26.57. The six-kilometre junior women’s division saw Moneyi Chingaipe (23.12) taking the crown at the expense of runner-up Allena Christopher (23.58) and third-placed Monica Chikaiko (24.04).

The post MOC bails out AAM appeared first on The Nation Online.





