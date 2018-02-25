



Lawyers yesterday elected Mwiza Nkhata, associate professor of law at Chancellor College, as the new president of the Malawi Law Society (MLS), replacing Khumbo Soko who did not seek re-election after serving one term.

During the elections held at the end of a two-day conference at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi, Nkhata floored two other challengers after collecting 77 votes against Gift Nankhuni’s 40 whereas Edwin Banda, who was not present, got no vote.

The positions of honorary secretary and treasurer went unopposed to Michael Goba Chipeta (retained) and Burton Mhango respectively.

Mhango took over from Felister Dossi who decided to contest the position of vice-president, but she lost to Alfred Majamanda by 49 votes to 74.

Committee members are Tadala Peggy Chinkwezule, Martha Etta Kaukonde and Chipiliro Chitsonga.

In his acceptance speech, Nkhata said he would like to lead a society that is inclusive in the way it operates by involving as many members as possible.

“I hope I will not disappoint. I hope I will be the president that you can be proud of not just today by casting your vote but for the remainder of the term. And in this committee, that you have chosen, I hope I will have unlimited support,” he said.

On his part, the outgoing president, Soko, said the past 12 months he served had been a journey to be remembered for both good as well as bad things and promised his continued support to the new executive.

The membership also paid tribute to Soko for “wonderfully serving the society” by, among others, professionalising the institution and putting in place austerity measures that led to realising a surplus of K8.6 million at the close of 2017, compared to K1.9 million in 2016.

