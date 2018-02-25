A Mzuzu based youth club, Young Buffalo, has asked for support in order to continue drilling young players in Malawi.

Head coach of the club Chawanangwa Manda told Malawi24 that the team has been producing players without sponsorship but now it is in need of funding.

Young Buffalo is a club that has teams for children ranging from ages 6 to 17 years.

“These children we categorise according to their ages so you can see we have a number of teams,” Manda said.

He added that the team trains twice a day – in the morning and afternoon – in order to give players time to go to school as some of them learn in the afternoon.

The club has produced players who are now playing in the Super League such as Luka Chima of Tigers, Wizards’ Blessings Kagawa and Blessings Phiri, Steve Kamanga of Kamuzu Barracks and Khumbo Ng’ambi.

Mozambique based Chawanangwa Kawonga also spent his early years at the club.

“You can see we are helping the development of football in Malawi,” said Manda who once worked with Surestream Academy and Mzuni as goalkeeper trainer.