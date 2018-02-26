The government of Nigeria has confirmed that 110 are missing after suspected Boko Haram militants attacked a Technical college school in the north east of the country last week.

According to reports, the recent attack is believed to be the largest abduction since Boko Haram kidnapped 276 girls from their school in Chibok some four years ago.

Initially, it was unclear how many girls had been abducted in the recent attack, with some reports saying 50 were missing.

The state government then said on Wednesday that some of the girls had been rescued, prompting confusion and then despair when it turned out not to be the case.

Frantic parents put together their own list of the missing, estimating that some 105 girls were unaccounted for in the wake of the attack.

In a state released on Sunday by the country`s ministry information. 110 girls were confirmed missing.

Today, 26th February, the government of Nigeria announced it had deployed extra troops and planes to search for the missing girls.