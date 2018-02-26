



JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)-The prestigious African Leadership Magazine has conferred a business excellence award on President of Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI) Dr Shepherd Bushiri and also inducted him in Africa’s CEO Hall of Fame for the class of 2018.

The ceremony, which drew various government heads and business leaders across Africa, was held Saturday night at Sandton Convention Centre in Johanesburg, South Africa.

Apart from the award, the UK-based and highly circulating pan-African magazine has also dedicated it’s February edition to profiling Dr Bushiri’s business story with a six page cover story.

Receiving the award, Dr Bushiri, who launched his 5-star hotel two weeks ago in South Africa, thanked people that nominated and voted for him to cart him the stately recognition.

He further hailed African heads of states and governments for opening up the continent to business and encouraged them to adopt the Africa First principles for the sake of the continent.

With being inducted in CEO’s Hall of Fame, it means Dr Bushiri joins leading business executives in Africa, a club where the rich and the famous share and partner in various business ventures.

Explaining the process, ALM Group Editor in Chief, Kingsley Okeke said the 2018 awardees were, just as in previous years, nominated and voted by the public.

He added that this year, there was a strange surge of Dr Bushiri mentions as one of the leading business gurus in Southern Africa.

Dr Bushiri’s SBI is an investment company sitting on assets worth $1.2 billion. It has several entities and among others they include: SB Hotels, SB Mining, SB Telecommunications, SB Beverages and SB Airways

The post African Leadership Magazine inducts Prophet Bushiri in 2018 continent’s CEO Hall of fame appeared first on The Maravi Post.





Source link