



It was the first show for Atoht Manje at Chancellor College, but experience has proven to be a weapon that helps one to excel without much effort. This is how artist Atoht Manje gave a striking performance at Chancellor College, forcing students to give him a five-minute standing ovation.

This was during a pre-social weekend music show held on Friday night at the Great Hall where the artist dished five songs in succession. Everyone in the hall went on the dance floor.

Songs he performed included Che Patuma, Tizipepeseko, Ma jelasi, M’mene Tilili and Kunong’a.

Speaking in an interview, Atoht Manje said he was delighted to get the positive response considering that it was his first time to perform at Chancellor College.

“I was shocked to see many students dancing to my tunes. Iniatially, I was afraid because I heard that Chancellor College students are unpredictable in terms of music selection, but I am happy I managed to entertain them,” he said.

Among other artists who performed were Stitch Fray, Slessor, Theba Staks and Saint.

One of the students, Sydney Chaima, said he was impressed with Atoht Manje’s perfomance, saying he is a marvel to watch.

“The man is talented, it was my first time to watch him live but he is energetic and committed to his music. We loved his performances and I hope he will do the same during our social weekend in March,” he said.

Chanco intercom director Gift Symon said the event was held as an appetiser to a social weekend scheduled to take place from March 30 to 31 at the college where many artists are on the menu to perform.

Symon said this time around, the event is being organised in a unique way and people should expect to see one of the best events ever.

“Preparations are going on well, and we are very sure that we will have a colourful event. We will make sure that by mid-March all the preparations are done,” he said.

He added that they are also looking for people who want to partner with them to do so because the event is big.

“We are really looking for partners so that we can work together and make the event a success,” he added.

According to Symon, if all goes well, this time Chanco social weekend will feature Gemini Major a Malawian artist based in South Africa.n

