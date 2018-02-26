Death has been announced of former Member of Parliament for Rumphi East Albert Doza Thindwa.

Thindwa died on Saturday 24th February 2018 in Blantyre.

Until his death Thindwa was Deputy Director of Economic Affairs in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

In a statement made available to faceofmalawi signed by DPP Administrative Secretary Francis Mphepo said Thindwa will be buried on Thursday.

“The body will leave College of Medicine for Chiweta Rumphi East on Tuesday 27th February 2018.

Burial will be on Thursday 1st March 2018 at Chiweta,” read in part the statement.

Thindwa survived by a wife and six children.