In a bid to bring people closer to the God and also give hope to the hopeless people, female gospel artist Shekinah has released her debut album titled “I Worship” which has already started selling through different outlets in the county.

The 10 track album which took the singer more than a year to come to its completion is expected to change lives of many as it accommodates only meaningful songs for the soul.

Talking about her album, Shekinah real name Gloria Phiri Walusa explained that she hope to use the message embedded in the album to take people closer to the almighty God and also to encourage those who feel laid down.

“The aim is to bring people closer to God using music as a tool, I am encouraging them to receive Jesus Christ as personal savior and worship him in truth and spirit, great and mighty wonders will happen to them like what happened in 2 Chronicles 20 verses 1 to 30”, quoted Shekinah.

Shekinah also considered those people going through misery saying, “I am also encouraging people who are passing through tough times to know where they can get their help; their help comes from the Lord who is the answer to every question that a human being cannot answer, he is the Master planner”, she motivated.

Recorded at Precious Records and Sound Synthesis, “I Worship” is fused with different genres in attempt to reach out to a large number of people.

Mwayenera ulemu, Holy, Wamoyo ndi wakutha, are some of the songs that can be enjoyed in this album.

Meanwhile, the album is selling in different places like, Claim Mabuku in Blantyre, Word Alive Bookshop, Sanwecka Tech Companions Chimwankhunda Living Waters Church and etc.

You can download Shekinah`s music by following this link>>>http://m.malawi-music.com/artist.php?artist=Shekinah